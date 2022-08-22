The "Europe Maternity Wear Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Maternity wear is clothing worn by expecting women. Its purpose is to accommodate the changes in a woman's body during pregnancy.
Market Dynamics:
The growing number of pregnant working women coupled with the expansion of e-commerce industry are major factor contributing to market growth. Moreover, increasing purchasing power and changing lifestyle of consumer are further anticipated to foster market growth.
On the other hand, fluctuating birth rate is expected to hinder the market growth.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the Europe maternity wear market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the Europe maternity wear market based on the following parameters company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The Europe maternity wear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Europe maternity wear market
Detailed Segmentation:
Europe Maternity Wear Market, By Product Type:
- Top Wear
- Bottom Wear
- Dresses and Gowns
- Innerwear
Europe Maternity Wear Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
Europe Maternity Wear Market, By Country:
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Europe Maternity Wear, By PRODUCT TYPE
- Market Europe Maternity Wear, By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market Europe Maternity Wear, By COUNTRY
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Growing number of working pregnant women
- Fluctuating birth rate
- Expanding e-commerce sector
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Europe Maternity Wear Market Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
- Economic Impact
5. Europe Maternity Wear Market By PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Europe Maternity Wear Market By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Europe Maternity Wear Market, By COUNTRY, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
Companies Mentioned
- Gap Inc.
- Seraphine
- Isabella Oliver.
- H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB.
- Brunelli and co. S. R. L
- Mothercare
- Boob Design
- Pink Blush Maternity
- Organic More
- Adidas America Inc.
