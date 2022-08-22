The "Europe Maternity Wear Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Maternity wear is clothing worn by expecting women. Its purpose is to accommodate the changes in a woman's body during pregnancy.

Market Dynamics:

The growing number of pregnant working women coupled with the expansion of e-commerce industry are major factor contributing to market growth. Moreover, increasing purchasing power and changing lifestyle of consumer are further anticipated to foster market growth.

On the other hand, fluctuating birth rate is expected to hinder the market growth.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the Europe maternity wear market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the Europe maternity wear market based on the following parameters company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Gap Inc., Seraphine, Isabella Oliver., H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB., Brunelli and co. S. R. L, Mothercare, Boob Design, Pink Blush Maternity, Organic More, and Adidas America Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Europe maternity wear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Europe maternity wear market

Detailed Segmentation:

Europe Maternity Wear Market, By Product Type:

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Dresses and Gowns

Innerwear

Europe Maternity Wear Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Europe Maternity Wear Market, By Country:

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Europe Maternity Wear, By PRODUCT TYPE

Market Europe Maternity Wear, By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market Europe Maternity Wear, By COUNTRY

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics Growing number of working pregnant women Fluctuating birth rate Expanding e-commerce sector

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Europe Maternity Wear Market Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Europe Maternity Wear Market By PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Europe Maternity Wear Market By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Europe Maternity Wear Market, By COUNTRY, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

Companies Mentioned

