Bhutan aims to facilitate the construction of its first PV project through a new tender.Buthan's Department of Renewable Energy has launched a tender for the construction of a 17.38 MW solar park in Sephu, in the central part of the country. Interested developers have until Sept. 19 to submit their bids. "The facilities comprise of main electrical system including solar PV modules, inverters, cables, transformers, and protection equipment, solar PV module mounting structures, site access and internal roads, buildings and civil works, drainage systems, water supply system, lightning protection ...

