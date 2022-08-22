Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET: NEXT GAMES CORPORATION

NOTICE, 22 AUGUST 2022 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET: NEXT GAMES CORPORATION The ownership of all shares of Next Games Corporation has been transferred to the redeemer, Netflix, Inc, in the redemption process. The shares of Next Games Corporation will be traded for the last time on 22, August 2022. Identifiers: Trading code: NXTGMS ISIN code: FI4000233267 id: 135089 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260