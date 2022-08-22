Anzeige
Montag, 22.08.2022
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
GlobeNewswire
22.08.2022 | 14:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET: NEXT GAMES CORPORATION

NOTICE, 22 AUGUST 2022 SHARES

DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET: NEXT GAMES CORPORATION

The ownership of all shares of Next Games Corporation has been transferred to
the redeemer, Netflix, Inc, in the redemption process. 

The shares of Next Games Corporation will be traded for the last time on 22,
August 2022. 

Identifiers:

Trading code: NXTGMS
ISIN code: FI4000233267
id: 135089

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
