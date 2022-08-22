HYCU, Inc.: HYCU Launches New Cloud-Native Backup as a Service for AWS - Free Tier for Life

Cloud professionals can now further protect their Amazon EC2 instances in minutes with a free SaaS offering

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 22, 2022, a pioneering enterprise backup as a service. This new solution is a cloud-native backup and disaster recovery service that offers additional protection for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. It delivers a fully managed backup service that offloads and automates data protection tasks. HYCU leverages Amazon Block Store (Amazon EBS) Snapshots to create impact free, application consistent copies of the data. Cloud admins can now protect their data in minutes instead of spending days on data protection operations. Customers can subscribe and immediately protect their workloads and get back to doing what they do best - accelerating application development.

Many companies are challenged with having a reliable data protection solution. Although native functionality and scripts provide extensive features, they can require significant time on the part of cloud architects, administrators, and even DevOps teams to configure, deploy and manage, with increasing complexity as organizations grow their use of cloud workloads. HYCU believes cloud-native backup and disaster recovery does not have to come at the expense of application development and innovation.

"In a perfect world, every organization would have data protection and backup as a core pillar within their organization. HYCU is committed to creating solutions that make data backup and recovery more accessible, limiting the threat of ransomware attack and human error," said HYCU Founder and CEO Simon Taylor."By releasing a free tier of HYCU Protégé for AWS, we have created the first cloud-native backup solution purpose-built for cloud and DevOps teams. HYCU has a mission of building a safer world, and above all else, we aim to deliver life-changing solutions to protect data, organizations and people."

The free tier of HYCU Protégé for AWS removes the need for multiple interfaces and provides greater visibility and control of AWS workloads. It converges backup and recovery into a simple user experience for all AWS backups. Customers can now back up Amazon EC2 workloads in minutes. HYCU provides backup as a service for free. Customers only pay for their AWS consumption used to protect their data.

HYCU Protégé for AWS is packed with key capabilities to ensure that data protection is a simple process, yet comprehensive and scalable to organizations and teams using it. New features and benefits include:

Live view of your protection status at all times

1-click automation of backups

Simple granular file restores

Cross-regional disaster recovery

Daily notifications and proactive alerts

100% ownership of their data - including backups.

This announcement comes on the heels of HYCU's Series Bfunding in June 2022, accelerating innovation-focused solutions and services delivery, such as HYCU Protégé for AWS.

For more information on the free tier and to subscribe, please visit: HYCU Protégé for AWS - Free Tieror follow @hycuincand connect with HYCU on LinkedIn.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 3,200 companies worldwide. HYCU's award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.