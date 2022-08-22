Anzeige
Dow Jones News
AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY (PR1S) AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Aug-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY

DEALING DATE: 19/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.2978

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 209455.0

CODE: PR1S

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931975319 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1S 
Sequence No.:  182983 
EQS News ID:  1425459 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425459&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2022 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

