PR Newswire
22.08.2022 | 15:04
Tumi, Inc.: TUMI Debuts Documentary-Style Fall 2022 Campaign Entitled "Built for the Journey"

Films Will Feature Unique Stories of Global Sports and Entertainment Leaders Son Heung-min, Gracie Abrams, Anthony Ramos, and Lando Norris

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, TUMI, the international travel and lifestyle brand, will launch its global campaign entitled "Built for the Journey," which chronicles the personal and professional journeys of four world-renowned sports and entertainment professionals aptly known as the TUMI Crew. Brought to life by esteemed film director Jessy Moussallem, who traveled across the globe to bring their unique stories to life, the campaign will include short films featuring pro footballer Son Heung-min, singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, actor and recording artist Anthony Ramos, and McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. Curated by their multifaceted passions and their drive to be on the move, the Crew showcases the 19 Degree Aluminum, TEGRA-LITE, and McLaren collections, respectively through each campaign chapter.