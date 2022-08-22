airSlate Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Workflow automation leader recognized in its second consecutive ranking in the annual list of fastest growing companies with 198% three-year revenue growth

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / airSlate , a leading document workflow automation platform, has once again been named as one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000. airSlate ranked No. 2,799 in the annual list, after reporting 198% revenue growth in the last three years. This is the company's second consecutive appearance on the list, solidifying airSlate as the category leader in eSignature, document management and workflow automation.

"The past year has been one of the most exciting for this organization, and we've set our sights to continue cementing our position as the leaders in workflow automation," said Borya Shakhnovich , CEO and co-founder, airSlate. "We continue to keep to our promise to give everyone all the tools they need to get their documents done. We see nothing slowing us down from continuing to be one of America's fastest growing companies, and we're honored to receive this recognition for a second year in a row."

Company highlights from the past year include:

$180 million in total capital raised to date after a $51.5 million financing round led by venture capital firm G Squared and UiPath. The round brought airSlate's valuation to $1.25 billion and unicorn status.

led by venture capital firm G Squared and UiPath. The round brought airSlate's valuation to $1.25 billion and unicorn status. Completed the acquisition of online PDF editor and document signing platform, DocHub , to expand and complement airSlate's award-winning document workflow automation platform.

of online PDF editor and document signing platform, , to expand and complement airSlate's award-winning document workflow automation platform. CEO Borya Shakhnovich was named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New England Award Winner by EY, recognized for leading the global SaaS company to unicorn status and growing its award-winning solutions portfolio.

by EY, recognized for leading the global SaaS company to unicorn status and growing its award-winning solutions portfolio. Record company growth, reaching over 100 million users across its portfolio of award-winning electronic signature, PDF editing, and no-code workflow automation solutions - signNow , pdfFiller , airSlate and US Legal Forms .

, , and . Key partner collaborations include UiPath , Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Microsoft, Samsung, SoftwareOne, and Xerox, among others.

, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Microsoft, Samsung, SoftwareOne, and Xerox, among others. Several additional industry accolades, including the FT ranking of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 list by the Financial Times , the Boston Business Journal's Exclusive 2022 Fast 50 list , and two American Business Award wins with a Gold Stevie for "Technical Innovation of the Year" and a Silver Stevie for "Company of the Year" in the computer software, large category.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its no-code business process automation and document management solutions. The company's PDF editing, e-signature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate , pdfFiller, signNow , and US Legal Forms make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

