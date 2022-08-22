The "Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2021-2031 by Service Type, Product Type, End User, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market was valued at $1,919.1 million in 2021 and will grow by 8.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing pipelines for drug candidates, rising demand for additional analytical details on drugs as well as process development by regulatory agencies, entry of new contract organizations, and the lack of in-house equipment along with the rising adoption of outsourcing activities.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
Based on Service Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Bioanalytical Testing
- Clinical Testing
- Non-clinical Testing
- Method Development and Validation
- Extractable Leachable
- Impurity Method
- Technical Consulting
- Other Methods
- Stability Testing
- Drug Substances Testing
- Accelerated Stability Testing
- Photostability Testing
- Other Stability Testings
- Other Services
Based on Product, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Raw Materials Additives
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)
- Finished Products
By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Pharmaceutical Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
- Other End Users
By Organization Size, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Selected Key Players:
- Boston Analytical, Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Exova Group PLC
- Intertek Pharmaceutical Services
- Laboratory Testing Inc.
- Pace Analytical Services LLC
- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
- SGS SA
- Steris PLC
- Tentamus
- Toxikon Inc.
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
- WuXi AppTec, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service Type
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Organization Size
7 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
8 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
