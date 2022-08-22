The "Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2021-2031 by Service Type, Product Type, End User, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market was valued at $1,919.1 million in 2021 and will grow by 8.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing pipelines for drug candidates, rising demand for additional analytical details on drugs as well as process development by regulatory agencies, entry of new contract organizations, and the lack of in-house equipment along with the rising adoption of outsourcing activities.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

Based on Service Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Bioanalytical Testing

Clinical Testing

Non-clinical Testing

Method Development and Validation

Extractable Leachable

Impurity Method

Technical Consulting

Other Methods

Stability Testing

Drug Substances Testing

Accelerated Stability Testing

Photostability Testing

Other Stability Testings

Other Services

Based on Product, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Raw Materials Additives

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Finished Products

By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Other End Users

By Organization Size, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Selected Key Players:

Boston Analytical, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Exova Group PLC

Intertek Pharmaceutical Services

Laboratory Testing Inc.

Pace Analytical Services LLC

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

SGS SA

Steris PLC

Tentamus

Toxikon Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

WuXi AppTec, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service Type

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Organization Size

7 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

8 Competitive Landscape

