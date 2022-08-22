Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CM6 ISIN: SE0001863291 Ticker-Symbol: 7NG 
Frankfurt
22.08.22
14:30 Uhr
0,176 Euro
-0,001
-0,28 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACROUD AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACROUD AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.08.2022 | 15:53
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Acroud AB is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (328/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Acroud AB to
trading with effect from 2022-08-23. Last day of trading is set to 2025-06-25.
The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1085269
ACROUD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.