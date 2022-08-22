DGAP-News: Comcast Colorado

COMCAST IS ROLLING OUT MULTI-GIG INTERNET SPEEDS TO COLORADO SPRINGS HOMES AND BUSINESSES



22.08.2022 / 16:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Today Comcast launched an additional multi-gig Internet speed tier to Xfinity and Comcast Business customers in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs is the first community in Colorado where Comcast is beginning to deliver download speeds of 2 Gbps over the connections already existing in homes and businesses today. Once the rollout is complete, these multi-gig speeds will be available in all of Comcast's service area in Colorado Springs, as well as throughout Comcast's entire footprint in Colorado. In addition to multi-gigabit download speeds, Comcast is introducing faster upload speeds in Colorado Springs to Xfinity Internet customers who choose xFi Complete, and Comcast Business customers, will receive up to 10X faster upload speeds than their current levels. Network data shows downstream traffic remains 14X greater than upload, so the introduction of symmetrical upload speeds will be well in advance of demand. "Our network is made for anything, so you can do anything," said J.D. Keller, Senior Vice President Comcast Mountain West Region. "During the pandemic, we saw how vital having a fast, reliable internet connection is for all people, and demand for internet services continues to increase at a fast pace. My own kids and family are working, learning, chatting, watching movies or playing games on-line whenever we are in the house. I know others have the same experience. Comcast's investments in our network will keep more people in Colorado Springs securely connected and ensure they have the technology today to meet the needs of tomorrow." "By investing in infrastructure upgrades that ensure secure, reliable connectivity for all our residents and businesses, installing free Community WiFi Lift Zones, and supporting Olympic City USA in a variety of ways, Comcast has shown a commitment to Colorado Springs and to ensuring our city is preparing for tomorrow - today," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. Faster speeds will be just one of the consumer benefits made possible through Comcast's continued efforts to evolve its entire network to 10G. 10G is a next-generation technology platform supported by a global collaboration of companies in the Internet industry focused on building networks that stay ahead of consumer demand for connectivity. In addition to enabling multi-gig symmetrical connections, 10G efforts will provide even greater network reliability, lower latency, faster troubleshooting, and increased energy efficiency. More information about the industry's efforts toward a 10G future can be found here. The new speeds are available today to Xfinity and Comcast Business customers in parts of Colorado Springs and will be rolled out to Comcast markets across the country through 2025. Visit Xfinity or Comcast Business to learn more and sign up for these exciting new products. More about Comcast in Colorado: Comcast has more than 300 miles of fiber in Colorado Springs - more than 10,000 miles throughout the state of Colorado. More than 2.3 million homes and businesses have access to Xfinity and Comcast Business products and services statewide, including more than 400,000 in Colorado Springs. Our network reaches every zip code in the city of Colorado Springs, to make sure everyone can connect to our fastest speeds and use the technologies and devices they depend on every day - now and in the future. Comcast has invested more than $1.2 billion in its network in Colorado alone in the last three years. We make continuous strategic investments in building broadband network capacity to stay ahead of demand - effectively doubling our capacity every 2.5 years. Since 2011, Comcast has connected nearly 600,000 income-constrained Coloradans to the Internet through its Internet Essentials Program -the nation's largest and most successful private-sector low-income broadband adoption program. The program provides income-eligible people the ability to connect to the Internet for $9.95 per month. Additionally, Comcast participates in the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program which provides those who are eligible a $30 per month credit for the Internet service. As part of Comcast's ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the internet, Comcast also worked with our network of nonprofit, community, and city partners to equip nearly 100 locations across Colorado with WiFi- connected Lift Zones where students and adults can get online, participate in learning and workforce development trainings, and access critical resources. ### About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Leslie Oliver +1 303-810-6326 leslie_oliver@comcast.com Company Website https://colorado.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct



22.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

