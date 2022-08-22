Anzeige
22.08.2022
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheets - June and July 2022

PR Newswire

London, August 22

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Monthly Newsletters

22 August 2022

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of June 2022 and end of July 2022. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheets, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882655/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2022_06.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882656/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2022_07.pdf


For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
HH61@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745000

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778


Website: https://www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature

