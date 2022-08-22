Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheets - June and July 2022
London, August 22
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
Monthly Newsletters
22 August 2022
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of June 2022 and end of July 2022. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheets, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882655/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2022_06.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882656/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2022_07.pdf
