Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1. Name of the issuer



Fidelity Asian Values PLC 2. State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.



(i) and (iii)

3. Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director



Sally Helen Hunt Macdonald 4. State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person



N/A

5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1





Person referred to in 3 6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares



Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

7. Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them



Sally Helen Hunt Macdonald 8. State the nature of the transaction



Market purchase.



9. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired



623 ordinary shares 10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



0.00086%

11. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed



N/A 12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



N/A

13. Price per share or value of transaction



£4.780232 per share 14. Date and place of transaction



19 August 2022, London, UK