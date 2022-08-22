Anzeige
Montag, 22.08.2022
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Lang & Schwarz
22.08.22
16:27 Uhr
0,825 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
22.08.2022 | 16:58
PAO Severstal: Severstal GDR listing on LSE cancelled

DJ PAO Severstal: Severstal GDR listing on LSE cancelled

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Severstal GDR listing on LSE cancelled 22-Aug-2022 / 17:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Severstal GDR listing on LSE cancelled

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) ("Severstal") notifies that the listing of global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of Severstal (ISIN: US8181503025 and US8181501045) ("GDRS") on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has been cancelled.

At 8:00 a.m. London time on 22 August 2022, the Financial Conduct Authority announced that the GDRs are cancelled from its Official List effective from that time. The LSE also announced at that time on 22 August 2022 that the GDRs are cancelled from admission to trading on the LSE with effect from that time.

As announced earlier, the cancellation of listing and the termination of Severstal GDR Program is driven by the introduction of a number of sanctions restrictions against PAO Severstal, due to which the servicing of the Severstal' GDR Program in accordance with Depository Agreements, as well as regular trading operations with the Severstal' GDRs was no longer possible.

For further information, please contact: 

Investor Relations     Public Relations 
Nikita Klimantov      Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66   T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
na.klimantov@severstal.com anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is a vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining company, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's production facilities are located in Russia. Severstal is listed on MOEX (CHMF) and on the LSE (SVST). Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  183006 
EQS News ID:  1425543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425543&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2022 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
