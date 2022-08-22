

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa (AA) said a strike at the company's Mosjoen smelter in Norway began on Monday as a collective agreement between Industri Energi and Norsk Industri was not reached by the agreed-upon deadline. In accordance with Controlled Reduction Agreement, deliveries of products from Alcoa Mosjoen will stop until the end of the strike. If the strike continues, the Mosjoen location will work toward a 20 percent reduction in smelter production by September 19.



Alcoa noted that its Lista plant in Norway is not included in the strike action at this time.







