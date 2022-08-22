Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements
London, August 22
LEI 213800SPVHJCCUH13862
Publication of Annual Financial Statements
The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:
- the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.1) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2022;
- the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.2) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2022;
- the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.3) PLC for the year ended 31 March 2022;
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2022;
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2022; and
- the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Finance PLC for the year ended 31 March 2022.
A copy of each of the above documents has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
To view full documents please go to the following website addresses:
https://www.keldagroup.com/investors/document-library/kelda-financial-statements/
https://www.keldagroup.com/investors/document-library/yorkshire-water-financial-statements/
For further information please contact:
