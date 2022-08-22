



ONTARIO, CA, Aug 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - UREEQA teamed up with renowned cigar manufacturer La Flor Dominicana for an exclusive, limited-edition NFT drop. And so far, it's been a tremendous hit.Earlier last week, La Flor Dominicana and UREEQA launched a first of its kind NFT drop that provides an opportunity for seven people across the world to become the exclusive buyers of the Andalusian Bull - The Golden NFT, allowing them to purchase up to 70 cigars per month. The original buyers of these seven NFTs will also receive a personalized 50-count Gold Bullion Humidor filled with cigars.Auctions for five of the seven have been completed, with prices hitting $90,000. The auctions themselves are taking place on the UREEQA marketplace and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/UREEQAXLFD.Those who purchase The Golden NFT on the UREEQA Marketplace won't just be comforted by the fact the digital asset and related utilities have been protected by UREEQA's patent pending validation service, but they'll also gain the exclusive right to buy the newly created Andalusian Bull -- a special LFD cigar that is not available on the cigar market.What is The Golden? It is a never-before released Lonsdale version of the famed Andalusian Bull; which pays homage to Spain, the birth country of company founder Litto Gomez and was named Cigar Aficionado Magazine's Cigar of the Year in 2016."Personally, it's my favorite cigar," said Tony Gomez, Vice President of La Flor Dominicana. "There is just something special about the Lonsdale, I think it's the most beautiful cigar size, and when combined with the Andalusian Bull blend there emerges an elegance and depth of flavor that is nothing short of spectacular."The 42" x 6.25" Lonsdale has, until now, been a private blend that Litto Gomez and his son Tony have kept for themselves and their friends. That is changing; altogether, seven NFTs will be minted and auctioned off. Those who purchase an NFT will gain the right to buy up to 70 of these cigars per month for as long as they own the NFT. La Flor Dominicana guarantees that these seven NFT owners will be the only people in the world who can buy The Golden directly from them. Owners of the NFTs will be allowed to re-sell the digital asset in the future, transferring the right to purchase the cigars to a new owner."La Flor Dominicana is an adventurous, creative brand entering uncharted territory with an NFT release that is historic and unprecedented in their industry," UREEQA Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Powell said. "We're happy that they've recognized we can offer LFD and their clients the ultimate protection and guidance for their highly anticipated release. This is the beginning of something big!"UREEQAs patent pending validation service verifies the authorship, ownership and originality of any asset that can be tokenized. From cigars to digital art, the integration of people, processes and technology works in tandem to maintain the integrity of an NFT. This creates more value and trust for sellers and purchasers; especially for an industry navigating into the unfamiliar world of digital assets."Our industry is rather old school, and we realize that this idea will expose a lot of people to a totally unknown world," said Gomez, "so being able to provide a safe, secure platform for bidding and purchasing that offers assurances regarding authenticity is extremely important. The way we see it, these NFTs aren't just access to a special cigar -- they are an investment and UREEQA's validation services provide protection on that investment."It doesn't get much more important than that and to the Gomez family and the LFD brand, it's personal.La Flor Dominicana was founded by Tony's father, Litto Gomez, and his stepmother, Ines Lorenzo Gomez in 1994. In a relatively short lifespan, the brand has managed to compete with generational cigar brands that have been around for lifetimes. Still, the company's focus has always been on quality over quantity."We never make more cigars than we can," Tony Gomez said, "even if demand far exceeds production, which it always does. And we control the entire process behind our products, which includes owning both our own farm and factory."That is being employed in full force for La Flor Dominicana's Golden NFT release, resulting in one of the most unique and secure NFT drops in history. You still have a chance to jump in!NFT release schedule:Each NFT will be released one at a time with a 48-hour window.#1 - 8/11 - Completed at $85,000#2 - 8/13 - Completed at $78,000#3 - 8/15 - Completed at $90,000#4 - 8/17 - Completed at $90,000#5 - 8/19 - Drops at Noon 8/21 EST#6 - 8/21 - Drops at Noon EST#7 - 8/23 - Drops at Noon ESTAbout UREEQAUREEQA strives to protect creators' work, their rights and their revenue through the process of validation when harnessing the power of secure blockchain technology.Established in Canada in 2020, UREEQA advances an always evolving secure digital ecosystem of people,processes and technology - trusted and unique - that enables Creators to efficiently and affordably protect, control and monetize their assets, anywhere around the world.Wielding best-in-class processes, UREEQA mints NFTs that prove and validate any original creation can be tokenized through a Package of Proof, verifying the authorship, ownership and originality for source creative work. Performed by unbiased, third party validators and attested by the Creator, this NFT empowers Creators to securely monetize their assets on the blockchain while giving buyers reassurance of authenticity.At the heart of the UREEQA global digital ecosystem is URQA, the token that innovatively brings value and opportunities for the creator community, validators and token holders.For more information on UREEQA and upcoming announcements, please visit our website, join our Telegram channel and Discord server, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.- Website: https://www.ureeqa.com/- Discord: https://discord.com/channels/756566642418384906/824682437417369654- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ureeqa_inc/- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ureeqainc/- Telegram: https://t.me/UREEQA- Twitter: https://twitter.com/UREEQA_IncAbout La FlorLa Flor Dominicana was founded in 1994 in Santiago, Dominican Republic by husband and wife team Litto and Ines Gomez and remains a family business to this day. Over the years they have developed a wide range of award-winning blends to fulfill the ever-changing needs of today's cigar smokers. Their well-known quality and consistency is made possible through their philosophy of vertical integration. From the seeds planted on their farm to the cigars rolled in their factory, they have achieved a rare level of control over every process behind their products. https://laflordominicana.com/Disclaimer:Statements in this article, including any statements relating to UREEQA's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in technology development and commercialization. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Do your own research!Source: UREEQACopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.