In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 15 to August 19, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average
Amount of
Market
15/08/22
584,481
50.859416
29,726,362.32
XPAR
15/08/22
215,000
50.819348
10,926,159.82
CEUX
15/08/22
45,000
50.823975
2,287,078.88
TQEX
15/08/22
80,000
50.754815
4,060,385.20
AQEU
16/08/22
628,017
51.573024
32,388,735.81
XPAR
16/08/22
214,320
51.588575
11,056,463.39
CEUX
16/08/22
48,874
51.580197
2,520,930.55
TQEX
16/08/22
78,226
51.566525
4,033,842.98
AQEU
17/08/22
635,056
51.365765
32,620,137.26
XPAR
17/08/22
213,888
51.360581
10,985,411.95
CEUX
17/08/22
46,662
51.352622
2,396,216.05
TQEX
17/08/22
77,853
51.355793
3,998,202.55
AQEU
18/08/22
627,359
52.387794
32,865,954.06
XPAR
18/08/22
212,358
52.385592
11,124,499.55
CEUX
18/08/22
50,185
52.407131
2,630,051.87
TQEX
18/08/22
64,613
52.303615
3,379,493.48
AQEU
19/08/22
626,888
52.830546
33,118,835.32
XPAR
19/08/22
206,411
52.840029
10,906,763.23
CEUX
19/08/22
49,108
52.841093
2,594,920.40
TQEX
19/08/22
63,954
52.842106
3,379,464.05
AQEU
Total
4,768,253
51.8009
246,999,908.70
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
