22.08.2022
Sapphire Re Successfully Selects Eurobase's Synergy2 Reinsurance Platform

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurobase is delighted to announce that Sapphire Re has selected Synergy2, the leading platform for global reinsurers, to support its end-to-end captive operations.

Sapphire Re selected Synergy2 to meet their deep functional requirements and deliver operational efficiency across their business. Sapphire Re also identified the importance of being able to migrate data from an existing solution and building a strategic partnership with a solution provider who has exceptional reinsurance expertise and who invests in a strong product roadmap and a future proof offering. Synergy2 will be central to Sapphire Re's captive operations, positioned as an end-to-end solution while also providing integration, analytics, and reporting across the entire business.

The Synergy2 platform is a release-based solution helping captives achieve sustainable, strategic growth in the digital age, and Sapphire Re have deployed the solution in the cloud.

Commenting on the partnership with Eurobase, Diana Beltran Harnache, Head of reinsurance of Sapphire Re, said: "As a Director of Sapphire, I am proud to have Eurobase as a partner and elevate our technology to the next level using Synergy2. After a long selection process for core business software, we found Synergy2 fits excellently to our requirements."

Joe Locke, CEO of Eurobase Insurance Solutions, adds, "Eurobase is delighted to welcome Sapphire Re into our growing community of captives. We look forward to building a strong and strategic partnership that will facilitate the growth of their business."

About Eurobase

Eurobase is a leading international software and services provider of (re)insurance solutions. Established in 1988 and with customers in over 25 countries, Eurobase has gained extensive knowledge of the global (re)insurance markets. With a personal approach, Eurobase ensures it delivers the support and flexibility its customers need and the service they expect. With long-standing customer relationships, Eurobase has a committed approach to doing business and to product investment, delivering ongoing value above and beyond initial engagements.

For further information, please contact:

Joe Locke
CEO - Insurance
Eurobase International Group
E: joe.locke@eurobase.com
P: +44 (0) 20 81326051

