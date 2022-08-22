Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 8,506.5 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,215.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).





Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market:

Increasing approval of new technologies by the regulatory bodies is expected to drive the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, on April 19, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for InspectIR Systems' 'Covid-19 breathalyzer,' the first government-approved device capable of detecting coronavirus infections in patients' breath. The breathalyzer correctly identified positive samples 91.2% of the time in a study of 2,409 people, and it also performed well in a subsequent study assessing its effectiveness against the virus' omicron variant, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) release. At InspectIR's current levels of production, the Covid-19 breathalyzer should boost the U.S.'s testing capacity by about 64,000 samples each month, as per Food and Drug Administration agency. InspectIR's breathalyzer detects compounds associated with Covid-19 infection using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, a technique for analyzing chemicals that is used in everything from monitoring for food contamination to measuring the atmosphere of Venus.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing implementation of new laws that regulate road safety and drunk driving. For instance, the government of Australia, implemented changes in Heavy Vehicle National Law (HVNL) Chain of Responsibility (CoR) Laws from mid-2018, which requires heavy vehicle industry to meet similar legal requirements to those common in Workplace Health & Safety in terms of heavy vehicles safety and compliance with road safety laws that include covering a full range of work practices and preventative measures such as ensuring worksite is free from the impacts of drugs and alcohol.

An Australian/New Zealand Drug testing standard (AS/NZS 4308:2008) offers guidance on the most common classes of drugs to be tested in urine. The Australian Standard (AS 4308) was the world's first national standard for medicolegal drug testing. It is designed to ensure the standardization of procedures for specimen collection and the detection of drugs of abuse.

On the basis of application, alcohol detection segment is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing advancement in technology for detection of the consumption of alcohol. For instance, in January 2022, according to the data published by the research from the Department of Biobehavioral Health uses a new form of technology to understand more about drinking alcohol and its potential consequences. Researchers at Penn State in the US established that wearable sensors can help our understanding of heavy drinking. An ankle bracelet that can detect alcohol concentration, via imperceptible amounts of sweat, can measure intoxication - especially intoxication that can lead to negative consequences. These sensors are able to track a person's peak intoxication level, the rate at which someone becomes intoxicated, and how much alcohol was in their system, and also, for how long.

Key players operating in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market include Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Quest Products, Inc., Intoximeters, Lion Laboratories Ltd., C4 Development Ltd., Alere, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, BACtrack, Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG, and Andatech Private Ltd.

