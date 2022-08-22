

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As daily cases of new coronavirus infection continue to fall in the United States, the national average has fallen below 100,000 per day.



Daily cases are 19 percent lower than that was recorded two weeks ago, according to New York Times' latest tally. Cases are declining in almost every state.



With 132108 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 93,648,440, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Covid casualties in the country have declined by seven percent in the last fortnight.



770 additional deaths on Sunday took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,041,169.



U.S. hospitals report a 7 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 4 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell below the 41000 mark over the weekend. More than 10 percent of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 15 percent.



90,782,008 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 223,684,995 Americans, or 67.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 92 percent of people above 65.



48.4 percent of the eligible population, or 108,217,633 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



1618 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,454,061.







