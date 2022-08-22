North End Teleservices, LLC: North End Teleservices Ranks in Top 15% on Inc. 5,000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

OMAHA, NB / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / North End Teleservices (NET), a woman- and minority-owned business headquartered in Nebraska that provides global, state-of-the-art, omnichannel contact center solutions, has climbed to number 610 on Inc. Magazine 5000 list , a prestigious listing of the nation's fastest-growing privately held companies.

"This marks our third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list, and I could not be more proud of our team and the work we've done to get here. NET's intentional, holistic approach to understanding customers and employees is essential to our success and has been a driver for the incredible growth we have achieved thus far," said Carmen Tapio , founder and CEO.

Founded in 2015, NET has grown by 1,035% over the past three years; and now stands with a business footprint ten times larger than it was in 2019. It is the highest revenue generating African American woman-owned business in the State of Nebraska. Tapio says the increasing scale results in enhanced opportunities for team members, one of the key reasons she founded the company less than a decade ago.

"NET is intentionally headquartered in an area with the highest poverty which is also an area of high talent in Nebraska. Our purpose has always been our lighthouse-to create jobs and change lives. NET has been successful in developing a new generation of leaders helping families achieve economic independence through workforce and career development over the past 7 years. We believe a rising tide lifts all boats." said Tapio. The company officially opened for business Sept. 1, 2015.

"The resources and aid NET provides employees are above and beyond any other employer I've ever worked for," said Marcus Bryant, a loan servicer for the company. Bryant is now a first generation homeowner. He closed on a home for his young family July 15.

"I can't think of an employer more deserving of this recognition," he said. "NET is more than an employer. There's such a strong sense of belonging and family here. They've invested in my personal, financial and professional development and for that, I'm forever grateful."

In addition to ranking in the top 15% of all companies listed, NET ranks fourth on the Inc. 5000 list for telecommunications.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and risen to the challenges of today."

As an independent business, NET joins many other well-known organizations that gained their national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

"We couldn't be happier about earning this designation," said Chief Operating Officer Chris Phillips. "Our success has come through our commitment to innovation, service excellence and building great relationships with clients who understand and support our business model. There is so much more to come."

