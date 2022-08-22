Anzeige
Montag, 22.08.2022
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
22.08.2022 | 22:05
104 Leser
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notification of share transaction by Millicom Executive

Notificationof share transaction by Millicom Executive

Luxembourg, August 22, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) announces that on August 17, 2022, its Chief Information and Technology Officer, Mr. Xavier Rocoplan, sold 57,633 Millicom shares in the open market at an average price of $15.70 per share. Mr. Rocoplan now directly owns 33,302 shares.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO and Tigo Business brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • Notification of share transaction by Millicom Executive (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a6b6b8a-5ffe-4b98-9567-7c90f2c943a0)

