Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notification of share transaction by Millicom Executive

Luxembourg, August 22, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) announces that on August 17, 2022, its Chief Information and Technology Officer, Mr. Xavier Rocoplan, sold 57,633 Millicom shares in the open market at an average price of $15.70 per share. Mr. Rocoplan now directly owns 33,302 shares.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO and Tigo Business brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

