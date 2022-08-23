Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2022 | 08:05
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QPR Software Oyj: QPR Software Plc: Managements' Transactions (Aspinen)


OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23, August 2022 at 9 AM

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

___________________________________________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tero Aspinen

Position: Other senior management

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18663/4/4

___________________________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-19

Marketplace: Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 36716 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 36716 Average price: EUR 0.00

QPR Software Oyj

__________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.