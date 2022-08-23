



Das Instrument AENF US0079241032 AEGON NV EO 0,12 NY REG.1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.08.2022

The instrument AENF US0079241032 AEGON NV EO 0,12 NY REG.1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2022



Das Instrument 4BD NO0010283211 HUNTER GROUP ASA NK 1,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2022

The instrument 4BD NO0010283211 HUNTER GROUP ASA NK 1,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2022



Das Instrument ZSC US8200171010 SHARPS COMPLIANCE DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2022

The instrument ZSC US8200171010 SHARPS COMPLIANCE DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2022

