DJ RM plc: Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2022

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2022 23-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

23 Aug 2022

RM plc

Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2022

RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, reports its interim results for the period ended 31 May 2022.

Headlines

-- Revenue up 4% driven by growth in RM Resources and the return of UK school exams in RM Assessment

-- Positive underlying progress on path to sustainable growth including encouraging wins across allDivisions

-- Adjusted operating profit decline of GBP3.6m reflects the required turnaround in the RM Technologydivision, impacts associated with the IT implementation programme and increased freight costs in RM Resources

-- Statutory loss after tax of GBP5.9m (2021: GBP2.0m profit) due to lower operating profits and higher expensedinvestment program costs GBP7.7m (2021: GBP3.4m)

-- Implementation of new IT platform proving more challenging than anticipated, leading to extendedtimelines and increased project cost

-- Net debt of GBP41.5m, with normal seasonal working capital movements and elevated IT project spend. Bankcovenants relaxed at May 2022 and November 2022

-- Payment of dividend paused due to elevated debt levels. Board remains committed to a sustainable dividendpolicy and will review again ahead of the preliminary results.

-- 31 May 2021 Pension triennial concluded with scheme deficit reducing from GBP46.5m to GBP21.6m (IAS19accounting basis is a surplus of GBP38.7m)

Outlook

-- School funding is increasing in the UK, but school budgets have challenging headwinds notably salaries,energy costs and inflation which will impact discretionary spend

-- Underlying market drivers continue to strengthen, confirming long-term growth potential with leadershippositions in resilient markets

-- Improving underlying sales momentum in each division and phasing impacts of delayed shipments in RMResources from H1 to H2 supports positive revenue outlook

-- Macroeconomic environment is challenging and together with IT implementation impacts, will dilute profitconversion in the short-term

GBPM H1 2022 H1 2021** Variance Revenue 100.3 96.1 +4% Adjusted* operating profit 5.0 8.6 -42% Adjusted* operating profit margin 5.0% 9.0% -4.0pp Adjusted* profit before tax 4.2 8.0 -47% Statutory (loss)/ profit before tax (7.2) 2.9 -345% Statutory (loss)/ profit after tax (5.9) 2.0 -401% Adjusted* diluted EPS 4.0p 7.5p -46% Diluted EPS (7.1)p 2.3p -404% Dividend per share 0.0p 1.7p - Net debt 41.5 10.5 IAS 19 Pension surplus 38.7 5.5

* Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit, adjusted profit before tax and EPS are stated after adjusting items (See Note 2) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period and is consistent with the way that underlying trading performance is measured by management.

** Restated as described in Note 2.

Commenting on the results, Neil Martin, Chief Executive of RM, said:

"RM is starting to build encouraging revenue momentum across the Group which demonstrates the strength of our offer and market positioning. At the same time, it is clear that there is more work to do to translate this into the levels of operating margin that we aspire to. We are addressing this through the 2-year transition period which we outlined at the beginning of the year.

Our long-term outlook remains positive, with the opportunity to capitalise on leading positions in resilient markets. Nearer-term, the work required to improve our operating platform and manage the challenging economic backdrop creates volatility that we must manage while we structure ourselves for long-term, sustainable success."

Notes to Editors:

RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning.

The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions:

-- RM Resources is the established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools andsecondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally.

-- RM Assessment (formerly RM Results) is a leading provider of assessment software, supporting examawarding bodies, universities and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- RM Technology (formerly RM Education) is a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology andservices to UK schools and colleges.

Presentation and live webcast:

A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/62bdce7959bc741400218972/daswf

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

Dial-in (UK): 0800 640 6441 Dial-in (Local): 020 3936 2999 Dial-in (all other locations): +44 20 3936 2999 Access code: 803178

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on 020 3805 4822/ rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Contacts:

RM plc

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim)

Headland Consultancy

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 0203 805 4822

Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/ 2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (withdrawal) Act 2018. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company is Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer.

RM plc

Interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2022

6 months to May 2022 6 months to May 2021** 12 months to November 2021 Revenue GBP100.3m GBP96.1m GBP210.9m Adjusted* operating profit GBP5.0m GBP8.6m GBP18.5m Statutory operating (loss)/profit GBP(6.5)m GBP3.6m GBP7.0m Adjusted* profit before tax GBP4.2m GBP8.0m GBP17.1m Statutory (loss)/profit before tax GBP(7.2)m GBP2.9m GBP5.6m Adjusted* profit after tax GBP3.4m GBP6.2m GBP13.8m Statutory (loss)/profit after tax GBP(5.9)m GBP2.0m GBP4.2m Adjusted* diluted Earnings Per Share 4.0p 7.5p 16.4p Diluted (Loss)/Earnings Per Share (7.1)p 2.3p 5.0p Ordinary dividend per share 0.0p 1.7p 4.7p Net debt GBP41.5m GBP10.5m GBP18.3m

*As outlined above Adjusted operating profit and adjusted profit before tax are before the amortisation of acquisition related intangible assets, dual run costs, configuration of SaaS licenses (ERP) and restructuring costs. Refer to Note 5.

**Restated as per Note 2.

Overview

Revenue performance was satisfactory in the first half of the year and reflects the return of UK school exams. First half order intake was positive for RM Resources, although delayed shipments at the end of the period associated with the IT implementation programme reduced conversion to revenue. Since the period end, the TTS brand in RM Resources experienced its strongest two months order intake in June and July. There has also been encouraging signs of an improving sales pipeline within RM Assessment either signing or achieving preferred bidder status on 10 new contracts in the half and RM Technology securing the largest school infrastructure contract in the marketplace.

Operating profit and margins are reduced reflecting the required turnaround in the Technology Division and the impact of the transition programme, in particular the IT platform implementation, alongside continued inflationary pressures.

The rollout of the IT platform has been more challenging than anticipated. The timeframe and cost for full implementation will therefore be extended and the associated benefits will take longer to come through.

As a result of the elevated net debt levels associated with the IT platform implementation, the Board has taken a prudent view of balance sheet management and decided to pause the dividend payment in the short term. It remains committed to a sustainable dividend policy and will review this position again ahead of the preliminary results.

Our banking partners have increased the net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio covenant for May and November 2022 to 3.0x from 2.5x. As set out in the net debt section, as this amendment was approved post period end, bank borrowings have been classified as current liabilities at 31 May 2022.

Building RM for the future

As we set out earlier in the year, to capitalise on the market opportunities, we are in a 2-year transition phase to strengthen our channel advantage, unlock growth and improve operating leverage.

Market - a resilient demand picture

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)