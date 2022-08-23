RM plc: Interim Results for the six months ended -2

DJ RM plc: Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2022

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2022 23-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

23 Aug 2022

RM plc

Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2022

RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, reports its interim results for the period ended 31 May 2022.

Headlines

-- Revenue up 4% driven by growth in RM Resources and the return of UK school exams in RM Assessment

-- Positive underlying progress on path to sustainable growth including encouraging wins across allDivisions

-- Adjusted operating profit decline of GBP3.6m reflects the required turnaround in the RM Technologydivision, impacts associated with the IT implementation programme and increased freight costs in RM Resources

-- Statutory loss after tax of GBP5.9m (2021: GBP2.0m profit) due to lower operating profits and higher expensedinvestment program costs GBP7.7m (2021: GBP3.4m)

-- Implementation of new IT platform proving more challenging than anticipated, leading to extendedtimelines and increased project cost

-- Net debt of GBP41.5m, with normal seasonal working capital movements and elevated IT project spend. Bankcovenants relaxed at May 2022 and November 2022

-- Payment of dividend paused due to elevated debt levels. Board remains committed to a sustainable dividendpolicy and will review again ahead of the preliminary results.

-- 31 May 2021 Pension triennial concluded with scheme deficit reducing from GBP46.5m to GBP21.6m (IAS19accounting basis is a surplus of GBP38.7m)

Outlook

-- School funding is increasing in the UK, but school budgets have challenging headwinds notably salaries,energy costs and inflation which will impact discretionary spend

-- Underlying market drivers continue to strengthen, confirming long-term growth potential with leadershippositions in resilient markets

-- Improving underlying sales momentum in each division and phasing impacts of delayed shipments in RMResources from H1 to H2 supports positive revenue outlook

-- Macroeconomic environment is challenging and together with IT implementation impacts, will dilute profitconversion in the short-term

GBPM H1 2022 H1 2021** Variance Revenue 100.3 96.1 +4% Adjusted* operating profit 5.0 8.6 -42% Adjusted* operating profit margin 5.0% 9.0% -4.0pp Adjusted* profit before tax 4.2 8.0 -47% Statutory (loss)/ profit before tax (7.2) 2.9 -345% Statutory (loss)/ profit after tax (5.9) 2.0 -401% Adjusted* diluted EPS 4.0p 7.5p -46% Diluted EPS (7.1)p 2.3p -404% Dividend per share 0.0p 1.7p - Net debt 41.5 10.5 IAS 19 Pension surplus 38.7 5.5

* Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit, adjusted profit before tax and EPS are stated after adjusting items (See Note 2) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period and is consistent with the way that underlying trading performance is measured by management.

** Restated as described in Note 2.

Commenting on the results, Neil Martin, Chief Executive of RM, said:

"RM is starting to build encouraging revenue momentum across the Group which demonstrates the strength of our offer and market positioning. At the same time, it is clear that there is more work to do to translate this into the levels of operating margin that we aspire to. We are addressing this through the 2-year transition period which we outlined at the beginning of the year.

Our long-term outlook remains positive, with the opportunity to capitalise on leading positions in resilient markets. Nearer-term, the work required to improve our operating platform and manage the challenging economic backdrop creates volatility that we must manage while we structure ourselves for long-term, sustainable success."

Notes to Editors:

RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning.

The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions:

-- RM Resources is the established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools andsecondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally.

-- RM Assessment (formerly RM Results) is a leading provider of assessment software, supporting examawarding bodies, universities and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- RM Technology (formerly RM Education) is a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology andservices to UK schools and colleges.

Presentation and live webcast:

A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/62bdce7959bc741400218972/daswf

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

Dial-in (UK): 0800 640 6441 Dial-in (Local): 020 3936 2999 Dial-in (all other locations): +44 20 3936 2999 Access code: 803178

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on 020 3805 4822/ rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Contacts:

RM plc

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim)

Headland Consultancy

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 0203 805 4822

Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/ 2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (withdrawal) Act 2018. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company is Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer.

RM plc

Interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2022

6 months to May 2022 6 months to May 2021** 12 months to November 2021 Revenue GBP100.3m GBP96.1m GBP210.9m Adjusted* operating profit GBP5.0m GBP8.6m GBP18.5m Statutory operating (loss)/profit GBP(6.5)m GBP3.6m GBP7.0m Adjusted* profit before tax GBP4.2m GBP8.0m GBP17.1m Statutory (loss)/profit before tax GBP(7.2)m GBP2.9m GBP5.6m Adjusted* profit after tax GBP3.4m GBP6.2m GBP13.8m Statutory (loss)/profit after tax GBP(5.9)m GBP2.0m GBP4.2m Adjusted* diluted Earnings Per Share 4.0p 7.5p 16.4p Diluted (Loss)/Earnings Per Share (7.1)p 2.3p 5.0p Ordinary dividend per share 0.0p 1.7p 4.7p Net debt GBP41.5m GBP10.5m GBP18.3m

*As outlined above Adjusted operating profit and adjusted profit before tax are before the amortisation of acquisition related intangible assets, dual run costs, configuration of SaaS licenses (ERP) and restructuring costs. Refer to Note 5.

**Restated as per Note 2.

Overview

Revenue performance was satisfactory in the first half of the year and reflects the return of UK school exams. First half order intake was positive for RM Resources, although delayed shipments at the end of the period associated with the IT implementation programme reduced conversion to revenue. Since the period end, the TTS brand in RM Resources experienced its strongest two months order intake in June and July. There has also been encouraging signs of an improving sales pipeline within RM Assessment either signing or achieving preferred bidder status on 10 new contracts in the half and RM Technology securing the largest school infrastructure contract in the marketplace.

Operating profit and margins are reduced reflecting the required turnaround in the Technology Division and the impact of the transition programme, in particular the IT platform implementation, alongside continued inflationary pressures.

The rollout of the IT platform has been more challenging than anticipated. The timeframe and cost for full implementation will therefore be extended and the associated benefits will take longer to come through.

As a result of the elevated net debt levels associated with the IT platform implementation, the Board has taken a prudent view of balance sheet management and decided to pause the dividend payment in the short term. It remains committed to a sustainable dividend policy and will review this position again ahead of the preliminary results.

Our banking partners have increased the net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio covenant for May and November 2022 to 3.0x from 2.5x. As set out in the net debt section, as this amendment was approved post period end, bank borrowings have been classified as current liabilities at 31 May 2022.

Building RM for the future

As we set out earlier in the year, to capitalise on the market opportunities, we are in a 2-year transition phase to strengthen our channel advantage, unlock growth and improve operating leverage.

Market - a resilient demand picture

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Interim Results for the six months ended -2-

-- Technology continues to expand across Education, with the market reverting to more normal, long-termgrowth rates after a pandemic driven spike in hardware purchasing. We are one of the largest providers oftechnology to UK schools and well placed to support schools as they look to benefit from the myriad of technologyavailable to them.

-- The English Government has made clear their intention to complete the conversion of state-maintainedschools to Academies by 2030, with guidance for schools to be part of a trust of at least 10 schools. We arestarting to see larger trusts showing preference to work with larger providers, like RM, who can meet theirgeographic and complex technology needs.

-- It is "when not if" that assessment will become digital, and we are seeing improving demand for digitalassessment capabilities from a breadth of customer segments, including winning our first customer in HigherEducation. Customers of all types are seeking a partner who can help them move along a digital maturity curve overtime, and RM has the breadth of product portfolio and experience of delivering for some of the world's mostdemanding assessment customers.

-- Governments around the world are investing additional funding in Education to mitigate learning lost as aresult of Covid. The pandemic has shone a spotlight on critical elements of education where RM has strengthincluding the STEM curriculum and Early Years development.

Transition progress update

We have aligned our divisional structure to our market opportunities to enable a sharper focus and appointed a new Managing Director for the Technology Division where the greatest turnaround is required.

Evolution, a Groupwide IT platform change is in the implementation phase and, as noted, has proven to be more challenging than anticipated. This is a replacement of legacy core systems and comprises updates to business processes and technology, delivering warehouse automation, Cloud based ERP and e-commerce. This will provide a critical platform from which to improve our customer service, increase our efficiency and automation, and ensure that we are better using the data we have within the company to aid decision making and create customer value.

The Divisions are at different stages of development with their own short term execution priorities. RM Resources is looking to embed key systems and warehouse changes while managing inflationary challenges; RM Assessment is focused on customer acquisition and improving scalability; and RM Technology is focused on improving its operating model to deliver value, rebuild its margin and expand on its Managed Services solution set.

Outlook

Although school funding is increasing in the UK, the backdrop with regard to salaries, energy costs and inflation create headwinds that will impact school budgets and will need to be monitored carefully over the next 18 months.

Underlying revenue trends are strengthening with each division looking to growth this year. Profit conversion will remain subdued in the short-term as we progress through transition and have elevated commercial uncertainty both from the macro-economic environment and from the impacts of the IT platform implementation.

Transitions are never simple, but the opportunity for RM is both material and realistic. Looking further out, the investments and changes we make over the next 2 years pave the way for consistent mid-single-digit, profitable revenue growth, improving operating leverage and attractive cash generation. We hold leading positions in the markets in which we operate and leading customer and channel scale, enabling us to deliver improved shareholder returns while delivering enhanced value and experiences for our customers and employees.

Financial performance

RM's financial performance for the period reflects a recovery from the material impacts from Covid with revenue growth but also the dynamics of managing a business transition with a significant IT transformation against a volatile economic backdrop.

Group revenue increased by 4% to GBP100.3m (H1 2021: GBP96.1m) with strong international sales growth in RM Resources and a full series of UK school exams. We continue to see positive customer demand for our products and services. It is worth noting that revenue was lower than anticipated, held back by the short-term impact in RM Resources of delayed shipments at the end of the period due to the implementation of the new IT platform.

Adjusted Operating Profit decreased to GBP5.0m (H1 2021: GBP8.6m). The profit reduction is most notable in the RM Technology Division which is starting a turnaround under new leadership. RM Resources profitability has been impacted by delayed shipments and elevated indirect costs associated with the IT implementation and higher than anticipated freight costs. All divisions have a number of actions to mitigate the high inflation environment, but it is harder to manage in some areas, most notably where we have long-term contracts with exposure to support from our Indian operation where inflation is higher than that in the UK, resulting in increased wage costs.

Statutory Operating Profit decreased to a loss of GBP(6.5)m (H1 2021: profit of GBP3.6m) predominately driven by the continuation of the warehouse automation and IT platform investment programmes. In the period GBP7.7m (H1 2021: GBP3.4m) of costs were incurred relating to the Configuration of SaaS licenses as part of our IT system implementation and GBP2.8m (H1 2021: GBP0.6m) of dual running costs relating to the continuation of the both the warehouse and IT platform implementation.

Adjusted profit before tax was GBP4.2m, down from GBP8.0m in H1 2021, which alongside the reduced adjusted operating profit, was due to higher interest costs. Adjusted Diluted earnings per share decreased to 4.0p (H1 2021: 7.5p). Statutory loss after tax was GBP(5.9)m (H1 2021: profit of GBP2.0m).

Net debt

The first half of the financial year is normally a working capital outflow period for the Group with inventory purchases ahead of the second half peak selling period and the majority of cash inflow from the examinations sessions also coming the second half. 2022 has seen a return of that seasonality with GBP10.9m of adjusted working capital outflows in the period. As a result of this return to more normal seasonal working capital movements and the continuation of investment programmes, we closed the period at GBP41.5m (H1 2021: GBP10.5m). The Group reports an adjusted cash outflow from operations of GBP(3.6)m (H1 2021: cash inflow of GBP8.8m, H1 2019: cash outflow GBP(1.2)m).

The continuation of the warehouse automation and IT platform investment programmes contributed GBP11.8m of the cash outflow. Following the decision to extend the timeframe of the rollout of the IT platform we now anticipate the programmes to continue into FY23 and we expect the associated benefits to be delayed and the costs to support the change programmes to continue.

In the period, we opted to utilise a one-year extension to our GBP70m revolving credit facility, which will now run to July 2024. Increased net debt and a decline in operating performance has led to a net debt/EBITDA ratio outside of our existing covenants at 31 May 2022. However, our lending banks are supportive of the business and its future prospects and accordingly have agreed to increase the net debt to EBITDA leverage covenant to 3.0x from 2.5x for the May and November 2022 period end tests whilst the IT programme spend remains elevated. The extension of the May 2022 net debt to EBITDA leverage covenant was granted after 31 May 2022, the borrowings have been reclassified at the balance sheet date to current liabilities notwithstanding that the lenders have made clear they currently have no intention of accelerating all or any part of the loan repayments. The borrowings are anticipated to revert to non-current liabilities at 30 November 2022.

Pension

The 31 May 2021 triennial valuation for the current schemes has been completed with the total scheme deficit reducing from GBP46.5m to GBP21.6m. The deficit recovery payments of GBP4.4m per annum will continue until end 2024, before reducing to GBP1.2m until the end of 2026 when recovery payments cease

The IAS19 net pension position in respect of RM's defined benefit pension schemes improved by GBP8.3m in the half, resulting in a surplus of GBP38.7m (30 November 2021: GBP30.4m surplus). The improvement was driven primarily by an increase in the discount rate, which is based on corporate bond yields, but partially offset by reduced scheme asset valuations associated with what is a challenging equities market.

Dividend

The Board, taking a prudent view of the balance sheet, has decided not to pay an interim dividend in 2022 given the elevated costs and timeline associated with the deployment of the IT platform. The Board remains committed to a sustainable dividend and will review this position again ahead of the preliminary results. An interim dividend of 1.7p was paid in 2021 and a final dividend of 3.0p was paid for the year ended 30 November 2021.

Divisional review

RM Resources

RM Resources provides education resources and supplies to schools and nurseries in the UK and internationally. Products supplied are a mix of own designed items, own branded and third-party products.

6 months to May 2022 6 months to May 2021 12 months to November 2021 RM Resources revenue GBP51.6m GBP48.2m GBP114.4m RM Resources adjusted operating profit GBP1.2m GBP2.9m GBP10.1m

Revenue increased by 7% to GBP51.6m (H1 2021: GBP48.2m) driven by strong International and UK curriculum revenues despite some shipments delayed at the period end associated with the IT implementation programme.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)