The Community of Communes of Haute-Saintonge on the mid-Atlantic coast of France has picked BayWa r.e. to develop an innovative hybrid project on the site of the Pôle Mécanique de la Haute Saintonge.BayWa r.e. is now working on a 40 MWp solar project with annual generation of 52 GWh at first, coupled with an energy storage system. The capacity of the storage system has not been specified. Eventually, the project will be used in green hydrogen production, via a partnership with Lhyfe. France's Lhyfe will develop the green hydrogen production side of the hybrid facility, which will use solar generation. ...

