DJ VK to acquire 100% of Delivery Club and exit the O2O Holding joint venture

VK to acquire 100% of Delivery Club and exit the O2O Holding joint venture

August 23, 2022. VK announces the signing of binding documents under which the company will receive 100% of the restaurant and grocery delivery service Delivery Club and exit the O2O Holding joint venture.

The deal is expected to close before the end of 2022, pending the receipt of a number of regulatory approvals. Following deal closure, VK and Sber are to remain strategic partners and will continue to cooperate in various areas.

In the future, VK plans to transfer its entire stake in Delivery Club to Yandex as part of the deal to acquire Zen and News content platforms.

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services, order food and grocery delivery and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

PJSC Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Holding almost one-third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, Sberbank is the key lender to the national economy and one of the biggest deposit takers in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of PJSC Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the bank's authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one voting share held by domestic and international investors. The bank has a major distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches. It holds general banking license No. 1481 dd. August 11, 2015, from the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru.

