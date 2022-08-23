Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.08.2022
GlobeNewswire
23.08.2022 | 09:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (210/22)

As of Wednesday, August, 31, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce
12-month contracts on NIBE Industrier AB, B Class -shares and Sinch AB -shares. 

From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and
clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in
the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after
business on Tuesday, August, 30, 2022. The 12-month contracts on NIBE B and
SINCH will be introduced in addition to the existing contracts. 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1085453
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
