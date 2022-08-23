Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.08.2022
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
Xetra
22.08.22
17:35 Uhr
9,775 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
23.08.2022 | 09:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

The number of shares of Nordea Bank Abp will be reduced as per 24 August 2022.



ISIN          FI4000297767    
-------------------------------------------
Name:         Nordea Bank Abp   
-------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 3,753,062,804 shares
-------------------------------------------
Change:        17,520,108 shares  
-------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  3,735,542,696 shares
-------------------------------------------
Short name:      NDA DK       
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     160271       
-------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
