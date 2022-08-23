Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

The number of shares of Nordea Bank Abp will be reduced as per 24 August 2022. ISIN FI4000297767 ------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Bank Abp ------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,753,062,804 shares ------------------------------------------- Change: 17,520,108 shares ------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,735,542,696 shares ------------------------------------------- Short name: NDA DK ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 160271 ------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66