CONSULTATION ON PROPOSED CHANGES TO THE APEX AND ACCESS RULEBOOKS

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) invites feedback on a consultation paper published today, setting out a number of proposed amendments to the rules governing admission to both the Apex and Access segments of the AQSE Growth Market.

The discussion paper and draft, marked-up versions of the rulebooks are available for review at: https:// www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange/rules-and-regulations/consultations

Please send any responses or comments to aqsebusinessdevelopment@aquis.eu by no later than 2 September 2022.

