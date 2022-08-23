Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 24 August 2022. ISIN DK0061806718 -------------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest AKL Othania Globale Aktier -------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 265831 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name WEIOGA -------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66