WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Tradegate
23.08.22
12:28 Uhr
5,450 Euro
+0,085
+1,58 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4605,51513:01
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Second Quarter of 2022

Bermuda 23 August 2022 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd.).


Attend by webcast by using the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2qv66omm


The conference call can be accessed using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI996eb7bbc6b243e69202c5bec83562ad


For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Tel +47 22 00 48 29

randi.navdal@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS:

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2022 andQ1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


