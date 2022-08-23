DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MILL LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Aug-2022 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.3211
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4186136
CODE: MILL LN
ISIN: LU2023678449
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MILL LN Sequence No.: 183265 EQS News ID: 1426333 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426333&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 23, 2022 06:17 ET (10:17 GMT)