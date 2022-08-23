DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Aug-2022 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.9624

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17004779

CODE: ELCR LN

ISIN: LU2023679090

