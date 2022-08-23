Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions August 23, 2022 at 2 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions - Koskelo Ilari
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ilari Koskelo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18705/6/6
Transaction date: 2022-08-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 95 Unit price: 0.636 EUR
(2): Volume: 83 Unit price: 0.636 EUR
(3): Volume: 1747 Unit price: 0.636 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1925 Volume weighted average price: 0.636 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-08-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.63 EUR
(2): Volume: 2752 Unit price: 0.63 EUR
(3): Volume: 323 Unit price: 0.63 EUR
(4): Volume: 1317 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(6): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(8): Volume: 3884 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(9): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(10): Volume: 8549 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(10): Volume: 33075 Volume weighted average price: 0.63302 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
