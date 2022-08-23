Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Absolut gegen den Strom: Aktuell große Gewinner und die potenziell sehr große Gewinnchance…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTCZ ISIN: SE0009947740 Ticker-Symbol: 8T0 
Frankfurt
23.08.22
08:03 Uhr
0,094 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2022 | 13:08
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Conference Call regarding Promore Pharma's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0)

STOCKHOLM, 23 August 2022 - Promore Pharma AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the second quarter 2022 on 30 August 2022.

The same day the company will host a webcast telephone conference at 13.00 CET, with President and CEO Jonas Ekblom and CFO Erik Magnusson, where an update for the quarter and upcoming activities. After the presentation there will be a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in Swedish and can be accessed via computer, tablet, or telephone.

The number of attendees is limited, please register for the conference in advance on the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/983107856267119885

The conference call will be recorded and made available on the company's website after the call, and on Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance Youtube channel.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is undergoing a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Attachments

Invitation to Conference Call regarding Promore Pharma's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2022

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713194/Invitation-to-Conference-Call-regarding-Promore-Pharmas-Interim-Report-for-the-Second-Quarter-2022

PROMORE PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.