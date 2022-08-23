Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Absolut gegen den Strom: Aktuell große Gewinner und die potenziell sehr große Gewinnchance…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWBW ISIN: IE0003LFZ4U7 Ticker-Symbol: 4CB 
Tradegate
23.08.22
14:04 Uhr
9,384 Euro
+0,346
+3,83 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1069,24615:02
9,1409,21615:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOLE
DOLE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOLE PLC9,384+3,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.