Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Professor Frances Wall as a director effective immediately. Professor Wall replaces Mr. Ed Loye on the board of directors. Mr. Loye will remain as a technical consultant to the Company.

Frances Wall is Professor of Applied Mineralogy at Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter, has a BSc in geochemistry from Queen Mary University of London and a PhD in rare earth-rich carbonatites from the University of London. Frances has over 30 years experience researching the geology and process mineralogy of global rare earth deposits and practically linking exploration stage studies to responsible sourcing outcomes. Frances has also led large consortium research projects such as HiTech AlkCarb and SoS RARE and is currently Principal Investigator for the UK Research and Innovation Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Centre for Technology Metals (Met4Tech). Frances is Chair of the British Geological Survey Science Advisory Committee, a member of the UK Critical Minerals Expert Committee, was named in the WIM UK '100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining' 2016 edition and awarded the William Smith Medal of the Geological Society of London for applied geoscience in 2019.

Dan Whittaker, Chairman and Interim CEO of E-Tech stated, "We welcome Frances to the board and look forward to her sharing her expertise with the company. I also want to thank Mr. Loye for his service as a director and am very pleased he will continue to contribute to our efforts in Namibia as a consultant."

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the appointment of directors and consultants. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to E-Tech. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Daniel Whittaker, Interim CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at (902) 488-4700 or Chris Drysdale, VP at +264 81 220 2439.

