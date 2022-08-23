Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has engaged Diamondhead Drilling Inc. for its upcoming drilling campaign expected to commence in September of 2022. Diamondhead has mobilized equipment to Yellowjacket Camp located within the Atlin Goldfields Property (the "Property") and the Company's management has been on site the last several weeks to initiate camp and exploration preparations.

"We're pleased with the state of the property, which includes an existing camp and excellent road access to our targeted drill locations," said Pacific Bay CEO Antonio Vespa." We're confident in launching a meaningful exploration program in short order."

"We look forward to a significant program at Atlin this year," said Pacific Bay VP Ex. Sebastien Ah Fat. "The main objective of the exploration program in 2022 is to focus on the Yellowjacket deposit where drilling will aim at delineating a resource estimate within the known mineralized constraints. Lateral extensional drilling to the east and west will seek to test the continuity and possibility for expansion of the deposit along the Pine Creek Fault zone."





Figure 01: Atlin Goldfields Site Camp



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3362/134489_2d8c9daa445a1bb1_002full.jpg

Atlin Goldfields

Underexplored, district-scale gold property with 56,569 hectares of mineral tenures.

Prospective for high grade orogenic gold deposit systems including the Yellowjacket high grade gold deposit.

200 ton-per-day mining permit (Yellowjacket Mine) and MYAB exploration permits in place.

Excellent access to infrastructure, transportation, and nearby communities.

Top-tier mining jurisdiction.

Sebastien Ah Fat, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Pacific Bay Minerals Limited

Pacific Bay Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining projects. Pacific Bay Minerals is focused on advancing its flagship project, Atlin Goldfields, located in Atlin, British Columbia, with a 56,569-hectare package of mineral tenures. The company also holds 100% interest in three mineral properties located in British Columbia: Wheaton Creek Gold, Haskins Reed, and Weaver Gold.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Antonio Vespa, President and CEO

Helder Carvalho, Vice President, Corporate Development

