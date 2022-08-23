Kazakhstan Tennis Federation: Kazakhstan Junior Tennis Team Reaches Semi-Finals in Debut Appearance at the World Championship

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kazakhstan Junior Tennis Team reached the semi-finals of the World Junior Tennis Championship Finals U14 in their debut appearance at the tournament. The three-person team of Zangar Nurlanuly, Daniel Tazabekov, and Damir Zhalgasbai, performed exceptionally by defeating several of the world's top teams, including Italy, Argentina and Slovenia on their way to the final 4.





Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, commented on the Kazakhstan Junior Team's performance:

"I am delighted the team proved themselves to be real fighters, demonstrating excellent team spirit on their route to this historic achievement. Our opponents were really strong throughout the tournament, and every match demanded total concentration and commitment.

Reaching the semi-finals demonstrates the progress tennis in Kazakhstan has made, as our young players are already sharing a stage with the very best in world tennis. I once again congratulate the entire team and wish our players every success in their future matches."

Timur Akkaziev, Head of the Kazakhstan Junior Team, joined Bulat Utemuratov in his support: "The team has a busy schedule ahead. Zangar Nurlanuly will play at the under-14 Tennis Europe tournament in Barcelona in August, while Daniel Tazabekov and Damir Zhalgasbai will play at Tennis Europe in Berlin and in Slovenia also this month. We are considering participating in a series of tournaments in the U.S. in December. These events will help our players gain experience and further strengthen their skills as they prepare to participate in the World Championship next year, where we hope they will achieve even better results."



Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has been strongly focusing in the previous years on raising junior talent that could take the country to the next level on the international tennis arena in the future. The Federation has built 38 tennis centers and 364 courts in 17 regions of the country with the strategy to continue investing into the new generation of players.

The Federation, which marks 30 years since its inception in 2022, has been also promoting the first tennis lessons for children from 5-7 years old and runs a Tennis for Under 10 project, where children participate in tournaments divided into 3 difficulty levels. The Federation then follows the top players by keeping in touch with their trainers and helping them to develop further their skills.

