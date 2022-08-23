Duluth, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Salmela, a recruiting and career path advisory company unveils its strategic solutions that identifies some of the challenges hiring managers face. This firm was founded in 2005 by Cory Salmela and was established to cater to the recruiting needs of companies and career growth of individuals in the healthcare and marketing sector. The company, having been in the recruitment space for almost two decades and experiencing radical growth within the last few years, draws from its experience and data insight to tackle the prevalent issues challenging the recruitment cycle. The company develops strategies focused on mitigating the effects of the ongoing recruitment crisis across the world.

In the course of their career, they have identified some of the recurrent issues hiring managers battle with, which has been made more evident amid the widespread labor shortages, and provided solutions for them. These challenges include the lack of prioritization of the recruitment process by the leadership team, inappropriate compensation bandwidth, as well as the use of redundant hiring methodologies and tools.



Amid the digital age, digitizing the recruitment process is beneficial for companies, as it speeds up the process and ensures a higher level of accuracy in getting the most suitable employee. Salmela employs the use of advanced software tools for the acquisition of the best fit candidate through a robust research process, candidate assessment and internal referral database management. Their cutting edge software also enables them to provide fast track service for clients who have a short time frame to fill up a vacant job position.

The experienced team at Salmela carries out in-depth research on the current industry salary range and in the clients geographical location based on the role, level and qualifications. Also, they actively engage the management team and advise them on the significance of effective leadership representation in the recruitment process as well as helping them fine tune their recruitment strategy.



Commenting on this, Cory Salmela, founder of Salmela, said, "In this new economy leaders need to take talent acquisition seriously by placing it at the top of their list. They need top talent and to attract that, leadership needs to be actively involved. They need to resource talent acquisition correctly and be at the front lines of interviewing by being the face, the magnet and the hook. They have to have a point of view about their team, company and purpose in the market. All these can be achieved with a forward thinking recruitment approach. This is what we help our clients do by prioritizing and streamlining their talent acquisition strategy."

