Waterproof Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 950.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR Of 3.5% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waterproof packaging market is anticipated to grow from US$ 671.1 Bn in 2022 to US$ 950.9 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate of 3.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Growing demand for protective packaging solutions across industries like food & beverages, electronics, and pharmaceutical is driving growth in the waterproof packaging market.





Over the years, growing need for protecting and maintaining the quality of the commodity for a longer period has prompted industries to use waterproof packaging. This type of packaging enables them to prevent the moisture from penetrating inside the packages.

The waterproof packaging helps in protecting the product at any temperature which results in a quality product. It is being increasingly utilized by industries like food and beverages, electronics, and cosmetics to protect sensitive products. Thus, rapid expansion of these industries will eventually boost the growth of waterproof packaging market during the forthcoming years.

Different kinds of materials are used for manufacturing waterproof packaging. Among those, plastic is the most preferred material type used by manufacturers due to its cost-effective and water-resistant nature.

Key Takeaways from the Waterproof Packaging Market

Based on material, the plastic waterproof packaging segment is estimated to capture a market share of 71% by the end of 2022.

by the end of 2022. By end use, the food & beverages segment is estimated to remain the leading segment, generating an incremental opportunity of around US$ 88 Bn during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The U.S. waterproof packaging market is expected to reach US$ 171 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. The waterproof packaging market in Germany is anticipated to create a growth opportunity of US$ 11.8 Bn during the forecast period.

is anticipated to create a growth opportunity of during the forecast period. Indian waterproof packaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2032.

"Meteoric rise in demand for airtight & vacuum-packed packaging solutions across the world along with booming sales of pharmaceutical and food products is likely to boost the demand for waterproof packaging", - says FMI analyst

Tremendous Growth in Food & Beverages Industry Bolsters Waterproof Packaging Sales

The rising product line of various food and beverage manufacturers propels the market for waterproof packaging. As packaged food and beverages are becoming an essential part of modern-day consumer bases, sales of waterproof packaging are set to accelerate at a steady pace across the world.

All the food products need to be packed in appropriate packaging solutions, which preserves the taste, quality, and freshness till consumption. Waterproof packaging has become mandatory to maintain the shelf life of food and beverages for a longer duration without any spilling or damage. In fact, it is viewed as a safe and preferred packaging option by globally renowned food brands.

Extensive Use of Waterproof Packaging in Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry Boosts Market

The waterproof packaging is underpinned by the positive growth of the cosmetic and personal care sector. Glass material is often used in cosmetic and personal care products as it can be an excellent choice for luxury or high-end cosmetic products. Due to this reason, it enhances the attractiveness and crystalline appearance.

Glass packaging products are available in transparent, frosted, and tinted finishes, which are specially used for packaging perfume and personal care products. Additionally, people started becoming more aware of daily care products, which leads to growing sales of cosmetic and personal care products. A variety of newly developed cosmetic products are available in the world, which require to be packed and distributed with utmost care which raises the market growth for waterproof packaging.

Who is Winning?

The key players in the waterproof packaging market are CoolSeal USA, Amcor plc, Polycase, Owens-Illinois Inc., Ball Corporation, Vetropack Group, UFP Industrial, Fkex Films, Dunmore Corporation, and Berry Global Group.

Some of the other noticeable players in the market include Plaspack, Alpha Packaging, Graham Packaging, Tricor Braun, Saverglass, DK Group Inc., Foshan tengkai packing material Co., Ltd., Weigand Glas, and others.

Most of these waterproof packaging manufacturers are focused on introducing new packaging solutions with eco-friendly and durable features. Besides this, they are adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their global footprint.

Waterproof Packaging Market by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

Glass

By Packaging Type:

Boxes

Films

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Others (Bottles, etc.)

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others (Chemicals, Agriculture, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

& Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

TOC continued…!

Waterproof Packaging Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global waterproof packaging market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on waterproof packaging based on the material (plastic, metal, and glass), packaging type (boxes, films, bags & pouches, trays, and others (bottles, etc.)) and end use (food & beverages, pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care, and others (chemicals, agriculture)) across seven regions.

