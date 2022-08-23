China installed 37.73 GW of solar in the first seven months of this year, according to official estimates. JinkoSolar said it is struggling to cope with power rationing in Sichuan province, while Shunfeng said it expects to record a hefty net loss for the first half. China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said new solar installations hit 37.73 GW between January and the end of July, bringing total cumulative installations to 343.51 GW. The figures indicate that in July alone, the world's largest solar market installed 6.85 GW of new solar capacity. NEA said that total investments in solar ...

