Gluten-free Bakery Market Size Worth $4.15 Billion by 2030%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gluten-free bakery market size is expected to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and demand for convenience & healthy foods. According to the data released by the Celiac Disease Foundation, an estimated 1 in 133 Americans (about 1% of the population) has celiac disease. The prevalence of celiac disease in the population is also rising in European countries, which further increases the demand for bakery products with no gluten. Public attention to health and well-being has grown considerably since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Most people have started to pay more attention to their nutrition and lifestyle, which has increased the consumption of gluten-free products.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global industry in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

The bread segment dominated the industry in 2021 and is estimated to expand further owing to the increased consumption of gluten-free bread among celiac disease patients.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The increasing use of online shopping portals and mobile apps for buying healthy foods is expected to support the segment growth.

Gluten-free Bakery Market Growth & Trends

The product demand is growing as the celiac disease has been linked to a range of serious health conditions. As per the Celiac Foundation Medical Advisory Board, there are no studies linking celiac disease with an increased risk of COVID-19 disease, a small group of patients with rare complications of type 2 refractory celiac disease may experience severe COVID-19 complications. The rising health awareness among people after the COID-19 outbreak is further projected to boost the product demand over the forecast period. However, these products lead to the elimination of dietary fiber, which can further result in nutritional deficiencies that may not provide the necessary dietary fiber. This could be the major barrier to market growth. Due to the range of health benefits offered, a gluten-free diet is not necessarily a healthier diet as people switch to a gluten-free lifestyle.

Gluten-free flours that are further used to make products, such as bread, pasta, pizza, and other baked goods, can be highly refined, low in fiber, and high in Glycemic Index (GI). Sometimes additional fats and sugars are added to match the taste, texture, and feel of these ingredients or flours to traditional gluten-containing ingredients, which can further lead to health concerns. North America is expected to hold the largest revenue share by 2030. The region's growth is mainly driven by the significant product demand in the U.S. and Canada as a result of the high percentage of the population having celiac disease. Around 0.6% of the entire population in the U.S. has celiac disease, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation survey report. Moreover, the growing trend of following a healthy lifestyle and diet further encourages market growth in the country.

Gluten-free Bakery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gluten-free bakery market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Gluten-free Bakery Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Bread

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes

Others

Gluten-free Bakery Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Gluten-free Bakery Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Gluten-free Bakery Market

Amy's Kitchen

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Dawn Food Products

The Hain Celestial Group

Dr. Schar AG

Freedom Nutritional Products Ltd.

General Mills

Conagra Brands

Valeo Foods Ltd.

WGF Bakery Products

Europastry S.A.

Kelkin

