Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Alleima AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (128/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Alleima AB (publ), company registration number 559224-1433, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Alleima AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to be August 31, 2022. As per today's date the company has a total of 250,877,184 shares. Short Name: ALLEI -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017615644 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 265918 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 250,877,184 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 55 Basic Materials --------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5510 Basic Resources --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB