Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Notice of 2022 Interim Results

Notice of 2022 Interim Results and Investor Presentation
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK), announces that the Company's 2022 interim results will be released after the close of trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday, 24 August 2022.
Argo will host a conference call to discuss its results at 08:00 ET / 13:00 BST on Thursday, 25 August 2022. The conference call is open to all existing and potential shareholders, and the live webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Meet Company platform. Questions can be submitted via the Investor Meet Company dashboard before the meeting or during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company and add Argo Blockchain via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/argo-blockchain-plc/register-investor
Investors already following Argo Blockchain on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.
