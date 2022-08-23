Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.08.2022
Absolut gegen den Strom: Aktuell große Gewinner und die potenziell sehr große Gewinnchance…
WKN: A2JR3A ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 Ticker-Symbol: 0XP 
Tradegate
23.08.22
14:40 Uhr
0,465 Euro
-0,015
-3,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.08.2022 | 17:44
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Notice of 2022 Interim Results

Notice of 2022 Interim Results and Investor Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK), announces that the Company's 2022 interim results will be released after the close of trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday, 24 August 2022.

Argo will host a conference call to discuss its results at 08:00 ET / 13:00 BST on Thursday, 25 August 2022. The conference call is open to all existing and potential shareholders, and the live webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Meet Company platform. Questions can be submitted via the Investor Meet Company dashboard before the meeting or during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company and add Argo Blockchain via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/argo-blockchain-plc/register-investor

Investors already following Argo Blockchain on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall
Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Tim Harper

Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets

Jonathan Dickson
jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581
+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations


Emma Valgimigli
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
Nasser Al-Sayed
argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873
+44 7888 672 701
+44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713189/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-2022-Interim-Results

