

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government is urging its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.



U.S. citizens must depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so, the U.S. Embassy in Ukrainian capital Kyiv said in a Security Alert issued on Tuesday.



The alert came in the wake of warning by the State Department that Russia is planning to launch fresh attacks on Ukraine as the country celebrates its Independence Day on Wednesday.



'The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. Russian strikes in Ukraine pose a continued threat to civilians and civilian infrastructure,' the Embassy said in its latest update.



'The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions may deteriorate without warning. U.S. citizens should remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness,' it added.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia of a 'powerful response' if it attacks Ukraine.



Ukrainian government has banned public events to mark Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union 31 years ago, on August 24, 1991.



It also marks six months since Russia invaded the country.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de