Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers

Regulatory News:

Remy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):

Code ISIN: FR0000130395

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 31 July 2022

Number of shares: 51 550 495

Number of exercisable voting rights: 81 330 949

Number of theoretical voting rights: 81 744 761

