Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
16/08/2022
FR0010259150
1 697
96,9538
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
17/08/2022
FR0010259150
2 000
96,8226
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
18/08/2022
FR0010259150
1 100
96,1234
XPAR
TOTAL
4 797
96,7087
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005659/en/
Contacts:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com